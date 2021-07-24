Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|15
|17
|15
|5
|9
|
|Pederson rf
|6
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.273
|Albies 2b
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.263
|Freeman 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riley 3b-1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Vogt c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Almonte lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Heredia cf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Adrianza 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|6
|7
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.287
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Williams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torreyes p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Atlanta
|213
|001
|053_15
|17
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|020_3
|8
|2
a-flied out for Kintzler in the 4th. b-struck out for Sánchez in the 6th. c-struck out for Matzek in the 8th. d-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.
E_Albies (5), Sánchez (2), Gregorius (10). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Swanson 2 (23), Harper (19), Hoskins (26). HR_Freeman (23), off Velasquez; Almonte (3), off Velasquez; Albies (16), off De Los Santos; Riley (16), off Torreyes; Pederson (2), off Torreyes. RBIs_Freeman 2 (58), Almonte 3 (16), Swanson (47), Pederson 4 (8), Albies 3 (66), Riley 2 (49), Hoskins (59), Gregorius (28), Torreyes (23). SB_Harper (12). SF_Torreyes. S_Smyly, Tomlin.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Pederson, Freeman, Almonte); Philadelphia 6 (McCutchen, Jankowski, Miller, Herrera, Hoskins). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Gregorius.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Smyly, Vogt, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|72
|4.30
|Tomlin W,4-0
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|5.77
|Matzek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|28
|2.25
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|9.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez L,3-5
|2
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|3
|53
|5.54
|Kintzler
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|6.91
|Sánchez
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|28
|3.68
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|41
|8.31
|Torreyes
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|29
|21.60
Inherited runners-scored_Matzek 1-0, Kintzler 2-2, Torreyes 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:31. A_24,479 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments