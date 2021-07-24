On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Sports News

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:53 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 15 17 15 5 9
Pederson rf 6 3 4 4 0 1 .273
Albies 2b 6 1 1 3 0 1 .263
Freeman 1b 4 3 2 2 1 1 .293
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riley 3b-1b 5 2 2 2 1 1 .277
Swanson ss 5 1 3 1 1 1 .242
Vogt c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Almonte lf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .233
Heredia cf 3 3 1 0 2 1 .247
Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .103
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Adrianza 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 6 7
Segura 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Knapp c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Harper rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .287
McCutchen lf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .236
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .231
Bohm 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .245
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .211
Williams cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torreyes p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .278
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Atlanta 213 001 053_15 17 1
Philadelphia 000 001 020_3 8 2

a-flied out for Kintzler in the 4th. b-struck out for Sánchez in the 6th. c-struck out for Matzek in the 8th. d-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Albies (5), Sánchez (2), Gregorius (10). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Swanson 2 (23), Harper (19), Hoskins (26). HR_Freeman (23), off Velasquez; Almonte (3), off Velasquez; Albies (16), off De Los Santos; Riley (16), off Torreyes; Pederson (2), off Torreyes. RBIs_Freeman 2 (58), Almonte 3 (16), Swanson (47), Pederson 4 (8), Albies 3 (66), Riley 2 (49), Hoskins (59), Gregorius (28), Torreyes (23). SB_Harper (12). SF_Torreyes. S_Smyly, Tomlin.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Pederson, Freeman, Almonte); Philadelphia 6 (McCutchen, Jankowski, Miller, Herrera, Hoskins). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Gregorius.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Smyly, Vogt, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 4 3 0 0 3 3 72 4.30
Tomlin W,4-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 27 5.77
Matzek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00
Jackson 1 1 2 1 2 0 28 2.25
Greene 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 9.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez L,3-5 2 1-3 5 6 6 2 3 53 5.54
Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 6.91
Sánchez 2 2 1 0 2 1 28 3.68
De Los Santos 1 1-3 3 4 3 1 2 41 8.31
Torreyes 1 2-3 6 4 4 0 1 29 21.60

Inherited runners-scored_Matzek 1-0, Kintzler 2-2, Torreyes 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:31. A_24,479 (42,792).

