Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 15 17 15 5 9 Pederson rf 6 3 4 4 0 1 .273 Albies 2b 6 1 1 3 0 1 .263 Freeman 1b 4 3 2 2 1 1 .293 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Riley 3b-1b 5 2 2 2 1 1 .277 Swanson ss 5 1 3 1 1 1 .242 Vogt c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Almonte lf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .233 Heredia cf 3 3 1 0 2 1 .247 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .103 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Adrianza 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .254

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 6 7 Segura 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Knapp c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Harper rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .287 McCutchen lf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .236 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .231 Bohm 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .245 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .211 Williams cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torreyes p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .278 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237

Atlanta 213 001 053_15 17 1 Philadelphia 000 001 020_3 8 2

a-flied out for Kintzler in the 4th. b-struck out for Sánchez in the 6th. c-struck out for Matzek in the 8th. d-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Albies (5), Sánchez (2), Gregorius (10). LOB_Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Swanson 2 (23), Harper (19), Hoskins (26). HR_Freeman (23), off Velasquez; Almonte (3), off Velasquez; Albies (16), off De Los Santos; Riley (16), off Torreyes; Pederson (2), off Torreyes. RBIs_Freeman 2 (58), Almonte 3 (16), Swanson (47), Pederson 4 (8), Albies 3 (66), Riley 2 (49), Hoskins (59), Gregorius (28), Torreyes (23). SB_Harper (12). SF_Torreyes. S_Smyly, Tomlin.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Pederson, Freeman, Almonte); Philadelphia 6 (McCutchen, Jankowski, Miller, Herrera, Hoskins). RISP_Atlanta 5 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gregorius. GIDP_Gregorius.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Smyly, Vogt, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 4 3 0 0 3 3 72 4.30 Tomlin W,4-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 27 5.77 Matzek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00 Jackson 1 1 2 1 2 0 28 2.25 Greene 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 9.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez L,3-5 2 1-3 5 6 6 2 3 53 5.54 Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 6.91 Sánchez 2 2 1 0 2 1 28 3.68 De Los Santos 1 1-3 3 4 3 1 2 41 8.31 Torreyes 1 2-3 6 4 4 0 1 29 21.60

Inherited runners-scored_Matzek 1-0, Kintzler 2-2, Torreyes 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:31. A_24,479 (42,792).

