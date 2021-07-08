Trending:
Atlanta 2, Nashville 2

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 10:48 pm
Atlanta 1 1 2
Nashville 1 1 2

First Half_1, Atlanta, Walkes, 2 (Mulraney), 5th minute; 2, Nashville, Anibaba, 1 (Mukhtar), 14th.

Second Half_3, Nashville, Mukhtar, 4 (penalty kick), 49th; 4, Atlanta, Conway, 1 (Moreno), 59th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Atlanta, Alec Kann, Ben Lundgaard; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Leal, Nashville, 28th; Wolff, Atlanta, 39th; Sosa, Atlanta, 44th; Torres, Atlanta, 47th; Moreno, Atlanta, 67th; Haakenson, Nashville, 82nd; McCarty, Nashville, 89th.

Red Cards_Mulraney, Atlanta, 74th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Chantal Boudreau, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_22,913.

Lineups

Atlanta_Alec Kann; Alex De John, Anton Walkes; Mo Adams (George Campbell, 23rd), Marcelino Moreno, Santiago Sosa; Machop Malual Chol, Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney, Erick Torres (Jackson Conway, 53rd), Tyler Wolff (Mikey Ambrose, 88th).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher (Abu Danladi, 81st), Dave Romney; Brian Anunga, Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Luke Haakenson, 81st); C J Sapong (Jhonder Cadiz, 72nd).

