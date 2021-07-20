Trending:
Atlanta 2, San Diego 1

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 12:55 am
San Diego Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Pederson rf 4 0 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 3 0 0 1 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 2 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 2 0 Almonte lf 3 1 1 0
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 1
Darvish p 1 0 0 0 Toussaint p 1 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
a-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 b-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 100 000 1
Atlanta 010 001 00x 2

LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Machado (17), Myers (14), Almonte (11). HR_Freeman (22). SF_Pham (4). S_Darvish (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish, L, 7-4 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 3
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Toussaint, W, 1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 5
Matzek, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Martin, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 0
W.Smith, S, 19-21 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Toussaint (Cronenworth), Darvish (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_36,621 (41,084).

