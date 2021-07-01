Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 3 4 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .213 Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .216 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Do.Smith lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .249 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218 McCann c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .248 Guillorme 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .387 a-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 3 17 Adrianza rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .259 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 0 4 .260 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265 Riley 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .280 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Heredia cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .215 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .209 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .087 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .283

New York 100 000 101_3 6 1 Atlanta 300 000 001_4 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for deGrom in the 8th. b-singled for Martin in the 8th. c-struck out for May in the 9th. d-grounded out for W.Smith in the 9th.

E_Lugo (1). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (9). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Do.Smith (7), off Anderson; Do.Smith (8), off W.Smith; Riley (14), off deGrom. RBIs_Conforto (15), Do.Smith 2 (31), Albies (57), Riley 2 (39), Freeman (45). SB_Lindor (7), Albies (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Swanson). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Guillorme, Conforto, Sandoval.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 7 5 3 3 0 14 93 0.95 May 1 2 0 0 1 2 29 3.34 Lugo, L, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 25 2.77

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 7 3 2 2 2 2 97 3.35 Martin, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.08 W.Smith, W, 2-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 3.74

IBB_off Lugo (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:05. A_35,777 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.