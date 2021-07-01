Trending:
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 10:46 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 4
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .213
Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .216
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Do.Smith lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .249
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218
McCann c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .248
Guillorme 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
deGrom p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .387
a-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 3 17
Adrianza rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .259
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 0 4 .260
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .265
Riley 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .280
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Heredia cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .215
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .209
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .087
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .283
New York 100 000 101_3 6 1
Atlanta 300 000 001_4 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for deGrom in the 8th. b-singled for Martin in the 8th. c-struck out for May in the 9th. d-grounded out for W.Smith in the 9th.

E_Lugo (1). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (9). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Do.Smith (7), off Anderson; Do.Smith (8), off W.Smith; Riley (14), off deGrom. RBIs_Conforto (15), Do.Smith 2 (31), Albies (57), Riley 2 (39), Freeman (45). SB_Lindor (7), Albies (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Swanson). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Guillorme, Conforto, Sandoval.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 7 5 3 3 0 14 93 0.95
May 1 2 0 0 1 2 29 3.34
Lugo, L, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 25 2.77
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 7 3 2 2 2 2 97 3.35
Martin, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.08
W.Smith, W, 2-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 3.74

IBB_off Lugo (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:05. A_35,777 (41,084).

