Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.213
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.387
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|17
|
|Adrianza rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.260
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.280
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.087
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|New York
|100
|000
|101_3
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|001_4
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for deGrom in the 8th. b-singled for Martin in the 8th. c-struck out for May in the 9th. d-grounded out for W.Smith in the 9th.
E_Lugo (1). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (9). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Do.Smith (7), off Anderson; Do.Smith (8), off W.Smith; Riley (14), off deGrom. RBIs_Conforto (15), Do.Smith 2 (31), Albies (57), Riley 2 (39), Freeman (45). SB_Lindor (7), Albies (12).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McNeil, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Swanson). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Guillorme, Conforto, Sandoval.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|14
|93
|0.95
|May
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|3.34
|Lugo, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|2.77
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|97
|3.35
|Martin, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.08
|W.Smith, W, 2-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.74
IBB_off Lugo (Acuña Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:05. A_35,777 (41,084).
