Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 10:46 pm
< a min read
      
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 35 4 9 4
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Adrianza rf 4 1 2 0
Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Do.Smith lf 4 2 2 2 Riley 3b 3 1 1 2
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 2 0 Heredia cf-lf 4 1 1 0
Guillorme 3b 4 0 0 0 Almonte lf 3 0 1 0
deGrom p 2 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
a-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0
c-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0
b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf 1 0 1 0
New York 100 000 101 3
Atlanta 300 000 001 4

E_Lugo (1). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (9). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Do.Smith 2 (8), Riley (14). SB_Lindor (7), Albies (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom 7 5 3 3 0 14
May 1 2 0 0 1 2
Lugo, L, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Atlanta
Anderson 7 3 2 2 2 2
Martin, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 0
W.Smith, W, 2-5 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:05. A_35,777 (41,084).

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman