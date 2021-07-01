Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 35 4 9 4 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Adrianza rf 4 1 2 0 Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Do.Smith lf 4 2 2 2 Riley 3b 3 1 1 2 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 2 0 Heredia cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Guillorme 3b 4 0 0 0 Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 a-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 c-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf 1 0 1 0

New York 100 000 101 — 3 Atlanta 300 000 001 — 4

E_Lugo (1). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (9). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Do.Smith 2 (8), Riley (14). SB_Lindor (7), Albies (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York deGrom 7 5 3 3 0 14 May 1 2 0 0 1 2 Lugo, L, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1

Atlanta Anderson 7 3 2 2 2 2 Martin, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 0 W.Smith, W, 2-5 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:05. A_35,777 (41,084).

