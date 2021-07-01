Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|c-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|100
|000
|101
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|001
|—
|4
E_Lugo (1). LOB_New York 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (9). 3B_Adrianza (2). HR_Do.Smith 2 (8), Riley (14). SB_Lindor (7), Albies (12).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|14
|May
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lugo, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Martin, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W.Smith, W, 2-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:05. A_35,777 (41,084).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments