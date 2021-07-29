On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:19 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 4 10
Pederson rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .275
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .261
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Riley 3b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .290
Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Almonte lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .237
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Heredia cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 12 3 1 11
Nimmo cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .297
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262
Do.Smith lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251
Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .309
McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Villar ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .239
Drury 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296
Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .032
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bostick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nido ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Atlanta 000 320 010_6 7 0
New York 001 020 000_3 12 0

a-struck out for Chavez in the 6th. b-struck out for Loup in the 7th. c-lined out for Jackson in the 9th. d-lined out for Bostick in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B_Nimmo (11), Villar (12). HR_Riley (21), off Walker; Almonte (5), off Walker; Swanson (18), off Familia; Alonso (23), off Smyly. RBIs_Riley 3 (60), Almonte (19), Albies (69), Swanson (50), Do.Smith (45), Alonso 2 (62).

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); New York 4 (McCann, Walker, Nimmo). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Nido. GIDP_Drury, Conforto.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 4 9 3 3 1 6 85 4.40
Chavez W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.50
Matzek H,11 2 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.77
Jackson H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.37
W.Smith S,21-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.32
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker L,7-5 5 6 5 5 2 7 87 3.71
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 3.38
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.34
Familia 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.44
Bostick 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00

WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:53. A_26,080 (41,922).

