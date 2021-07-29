Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 4 10 Pederson rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .275 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .261 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Riley 3b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .290 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Almonte lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .237 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Heredia cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 12 3 1 11 Nimmo cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .297 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .262 Do.Smith lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .309 McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .253 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Villar ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .239 Drury 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .032 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bostick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nido ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246

Atlanta 000 320 010_6 7 0 New York 001 020 000_3 12 0

a-struck out for Chavez in the 6th. b-struck out for Loup in the 7th. c-lined out for Jackson in the 9th. d-lined out for Bostick in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B_Nimmo (11), Villar (12). HR_Riley (21), off Walker; Almonte (5), off Walker; Swanson (18), off Familia; Alonso (23), off Smyly. RBIs_Riley 3 (60), Almonte (19), Albies (69), Swanson (50), Do.Smith (45), Alonso 2 (62).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); New York 4 (McCann, Walker, Nimmo). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Nido. GIDP_Drury, Conforto.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 4 9 3 3 1 6 85 4.40 Chavez W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.50 Matzek H,11 2 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.77 Jackson H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.37 W.Smith S,21-23 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.32

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker L,7-5 5 6 5 5 2 7 87 3.71 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 3.38 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.34 Familia 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.44 Bostick 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00

WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:53. A_26,080 (41,922).

