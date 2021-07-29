Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|10
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.290
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Almonte lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|3
|1
|11
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.309
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.032
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bostick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nido ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Atlanta
|000
|320
|010_6
|7
|0
|New York
|001
|020
|000_3
|12
|0
a-struck out for Chavez in the 6th. b-struck out for Loup in the 7th. c-lined out for Jackson in the 9th. d-lined out for Bostick in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B_Nimmo (11), Villar (12). HR_Riley (21), off Walker; Almonte (5), off Walker; Swanson (18), off Familia; Alonso (23), off Smyly. RBIs_Riley 3 (60), Almonte (19), Albies (69), Swanson (50), Do.Smith (45), Alonso 2 (62).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); New York 4 (McCann, Walker, Nimmo). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Nido. GIDP_Drury, Conforto.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Freeman; Swanson, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|85
|4.40
|Chavez W,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.50
|Matzek H,11
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.77
|Jackson H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.37
|W.Smith S,21-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.32
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker L,7-5
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|87
|3.71
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|3.38
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.34
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.44
|Bostick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
WP_Smyly.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:53. A_26,080 (41,922).
