On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:19 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 36 3 12 3
Pederson rf 4 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 2 2 0
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 0 2 1
Riley 3b 4 1 2 3 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 McCann c 4 0 2 0
Almonte lf 4 1 1 1 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 0 3 0
Heredia cf 3 1 1 0 Drury 2b 4 0 2 0
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Walker p 2 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Bostick p 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Nido ph 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 320 010 6
New York 001 020 000 3

DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B_Nimmo (11), Villar (12). HR_Riley (21), Almonte (5), Swanson (18), Alonso (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Smyly 4 9 3 3 1 6
Chavez W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Matzek H,11 2 1 0 0 0 2
Jackson H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1
W.Smith S,21-23 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Walker L,7-5 5 6 5 5 2 7
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bostick 1 0 0 0 1 0

Smyly pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Smyly.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:53. A_26,080 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171