Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|3
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bostick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|320
|010
|—
|6
|New York
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B_Nimmo (11), Villar (12). HR_Riley (21), Almonte (5), Swanson (18), Alonso (23).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|4
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Chavez W,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek H,11
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Smith S,21-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker L,7-5
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bostick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Smyly pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Smyly.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:53. A_26,080 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments