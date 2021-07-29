Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 36 3 12 3 Pederson rf 4 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 2 2 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 0 2 1 Riley 3b 4 1 2 3 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 McCann c 4 0 2 0 Almonte lf 4 1 1 1 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Villar ss 4 0 3 0 Heredia cf 3 1 1 0 Drury 2b 4 0 2 0 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Walker p 2 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Bostick p 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Nido ph 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 320 010 — 6 New York 001 020 000 — 3

DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 7. 2B_Nimmo (11), Villar (12). HR_Riley (21), Almonte (5), Swanson (18), Alonso (23).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Smyly 4 9 3 3 1 6 Chavez W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Matzek H,11 2 1 0 0 0 2 Jackson H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 W.Smith S,21-23 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York Walker L,7-5 5 6 5 5 2 7 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 Familia 1 1 1 1 0 1 Bostick 1 0 0 0 1 0

Smyly pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:53. A_26,080 (41,922).

