On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta Dream sign veteran forward Candice Dupree

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 7:51 am
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree on Monday.

The 16-year veteran, who was waived by Seattle earlier this month, is fourth all-time in games played in WNBA history with 484 and fourth on the career scoring list with 6,822. She has averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in her career.

After being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly towards the end of her stay with the emergence of Ezi Magbegor.

“I’m excited to be reunited with Candice after coaching her in college at Temple University,” interim head coach Darius Taylor said. “Candice brings championship experience, professionalism and a great basketball IQ to our team. She will add scoring, depth and stability to our post play. We are excited to welcome future Hall-of-Famer Candice to the Atlanta Dream.”

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Taylor took over when previous interim coach Mike Petersen stepped down for health reasons on Saturday night.

Dupree won an WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.

Atlanta entered the Olympic break at 6-13 and has lost four straight games.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo