Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New England Revolution (7-3-3) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-3-7)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +174, New England +133, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home during the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Alan Franco (injured), Ezequiel Barco, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea