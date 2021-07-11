|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Southern Maryland
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Lancaster
|20
|20
|.500
|1½
|York
|17
|23
|.425
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|High Point
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|West Virginia
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Gastonia
|16
|21
|.432
|8½
___
Long Island 5, York 2
Gastonia 18, Lancaster 2
West Virginia at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Lexington 6, High Point 4
Southern Maryland 8, West Virginia 0, game 1
West Virginia 3, Southern Maryland 2, game 2
York 8, Long Island 7
Lancaster 15, Gastonia 12
Lexington 12, High Point 9
Gastonia at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
Gastonia at High Point, 2, 5 p.m.
York at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments