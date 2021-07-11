Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 12:26 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 21 18 .538
Southern Maryland 21 18 .538
Lancaster 20 20 .500
York 17 23 .425
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 25 13 .658
High Point 18 21 .462
West Virginia 17 21 .447 8
Gastonia 16 21 .432

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 5, York 2

Gastonia 18, Lancaster 2

West Virginia at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Lexington 6, High Point 4

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 8, West Virginia 0, game 1

West Virginia 3, Southern Maryland 2, game 2

York 8, Long Island 7

Lancaster 15, Gastonia 12

Lexington 12, High Point 9

Sunday’s Games

Gastonia at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia at High Point, 2, 5 p.m.

York at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

