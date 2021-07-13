|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|22
|19
|.527
|—
|Southern Maryland
|22
|19
|.527
|—
|Lancaster
|20
|22
|.476
|2½
|York
|19
|23
|.452
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|High Point
|19
|23
|.452
|9
|Gastonia
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|West Virginia
|17
|23
|.425
|10
___
Gastonia 7, Lancaster 4
York 9, Long Island 7
Southern Maryland 2, West Virginia 1
Lexington 12, High Point 1
No Games Scheduled
Gastonia 8, High Point 1, game one
High Point 7, Gastonia 2, game two
York 13 Lacaster 12
Long Island 6, West Virginia 1
Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 1
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments