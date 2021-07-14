On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 11:40 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 23 19 .548
Southern Maryland 22 20 .524 1
Lancaster 20 23 .465
York 20 23 .465
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 28 13 .683
High Point 20 23 .465 9
Gastonia 18 23 .439 10
West Virginia 17 24 .415 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia 8, High Point 1, game one

High Point 7, Gastonia 2, game two

York 13 Lacaster 12

Long Island 6, West Virginia 1

Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 1

Wednesday’s Games

York 7, Lancaster 4

Long Island 11, West Virginia 7

Lexington 11, Southern Maryland 8

High Point 12, Gastonia 1

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

