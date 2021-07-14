|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Southern Maryland
|22
|20
|.524
|1
|Lancaster
|20
|23
|.465
|3½
|York
|20
|23
|.465
|3½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|High Point
|20
|23
|.465
|9
|Gastonia
|18
|23
|.439
|10
|West Virginia
|17
|24
|.415
|11
___
Gastonia 8, High Point 1, game one
High Point 7, Gastonia 2, game two
York 13 Lacaster 12
Long Island 6, West Virginia 1
Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 1
York 7, Lancaster 4
Long Island 11, West Virginia 7
Lexington 11, Southern Maryland 8
High Point 12, Gastonia 1
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
