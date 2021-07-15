On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 24 19 .558
Southern Maryland 22 20 .524
Lancaster 21 23 .477
York 20 24 .455
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 28 13 .683
High Point 21 23 .477
Gastonia 18 24 .429 10½
West Virginia 17 25 .405 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia 8, High Point 1, game one

High Point 7, Gastonia 2, game two

York 13 Lacaster 12

Long Island 6, West Virginia 1

Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 1

Wednesday’s Games

York 7, Lancaster 4

Long Island 11, West Virginia 7

Lexington 11, Southern Maryland 8

High Point 12, Gastonia 1

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 10, York 9

Long Island 6, West Virginia 0

Southern Maryland at Lexington, ppd.

High Point 11, Gastonia 2

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

