|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Southern Maryland
|22
|21
|.512
|2½
|Lancaster
|22
|23
|.489
|3½
|York
|20
|25
|.444
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|High Point
|22
|23
|.489
|7½
|Gastonia
|19
|24
|.442
|9½
|West Virginia
|17
|26
|.395
|11½
___
Lancaster 10, York 9
Long Island 6, West Virginia 0
Southern Maryland at Lexington, ppd.
High Point 11, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 4
Long Island 1, York 0
Gastonia 16, West Virginia 1
High Point 7, Lexington 5
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 5:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
