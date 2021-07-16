Trending:
The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:54 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 25 19 .568
Southern Maryland 22 21 .512
Lancaster 22 23 .489
York 20 25 .444
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 28 14 .667
High Point 22 23 .489
Gastonia 19 24 .442
West Virginia 17 26 .395 11½

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 10, York 9

Long Island 6, West Virginia 0

Southern Maryland at Lexington, ppd.

High Point 11, Gastonia 2

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 4

Long Island 1, York 0

Gastonia 16, West Virginia 1

High Point 7, Lexington 5

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 5:05 p.m.

York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

