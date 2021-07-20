|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|22
|.522
|3½
|Lancaster
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|York
|20
|28
|.417
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|High Point
|24
|24
|.500
|6½
|Gastonia
|20
|26
|.435
|9½
|West Virginia
|19
|27
|.413
|10½
___
Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 3
Gastonia 15, West Virginia 7
Lexington 8, High Point 5
Long Island 15, York 7
No games scheduled
High Point 8, Lancaster 7
West Virginia 10, York 3
Southern Maryland 14, Gastonia 12
Long Island 17, Lexington 6
Long Island at Lexington, 12:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:00 p.m.
West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments