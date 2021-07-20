Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 28 19 .596
Southern Maryland 24 22 .522
Lancaster 23 25 .479
York 20 28 .417
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 29 16 .644
High Point 24 24 .500
Gastonia 20 26 .435
West Virginia 19 27 .413 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 3

Gastonia 15, West Virginia 7

Lexington 8, High Point 5

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Long Island 15, York 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

High Point 8, Lancaster 7

West Virginia 10, York 3

Southern Maryland 14, Gastonia 12

Long Island 17, Lexington 6

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Lexington, 12:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:00 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center