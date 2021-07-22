Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 11:08 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 30 19 .604
Southern Maryland 25 24 .521 4
Lancaster 24 26 .480 6
York 22 28 .429
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 29 18 .630
High Point 25 25 .500 6
Gastonia 22 27 .438 9
West Virginia 19 29 .404 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 10, Lexington 8

Southern Maryland 13, Gastonia 1, 1st game

Gastonia 14, Southern Maryland 1, 2nd game

York 5, West Virginia 1

High Point 6, Lancaster 2

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 6, High Point 4

York 5, West Virginia 4, 10 innings

Gastonia 9, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 5, Lexington 1

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

