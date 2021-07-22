|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|30
|19
|.604
|—
|Southern Maryland
|25
|24
|.521
|4
|Lancaster
|24
|26
|.480
|6
|York
|22
|28
|.429
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|29
|18
|.630
|—
|High Point
|25
|25
|.500
|6
|Gastonia
|22
|27
|.438
|9
|West Virginia
|19
|29
|.404
|10½
___
Long Island 10, Lexington 8
Southern Maryland 13, Gastonia 1, 1st game
Gastonia 14, Southern Maryland 1, 2nd game
York 5, West Virginia 1
High Point 6, Lancaster 2
Lancaster 6, High Point 4
York 5, West Virginia 4, 10 innings
Gastonia 9, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 5, Lexington 1
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
