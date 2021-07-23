Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 11:50 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 31 19 .620
Southern Maryland 25 25 .500 6
Lancaster 25 26 .490
York 22 29 .431
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 29 19 .604
High Point 26 25 .510
Gastonia 22 28 .440 8
West Virginia 20 29 .408

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 6, High Point 4

York 5, West Virginia 4, 10 innings

Gastonia 9, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 5, Lexington 1

Friday’s Games

Long Island 19, York 1

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4

Lancaster 6, Lexington 5, 10 innings

West Virginia 3, Gastonia 0

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

