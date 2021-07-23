|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|Southern Maryland
|25
|25
|.500
|6
|Lancaster
|25
|26
|.490
|6½
|York
|22
|29
|.431
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|High Point
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|Gastonia
|22
|28
|.440
|8
|West Virginia
|20
|29
|.408
|9½
___
Lancaster 6, High Point 4
York 5, West Virginia 4, 10 innings
Gastonia 9, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 5, Lexington 1
Long Island 19, York 1
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4
Lancaster 6, Lexington 5, 10 innings
West Virginia 3, Gastonia 0
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments