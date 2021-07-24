|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Southern Maryland
|26
|25
|.510
|6
|Lancaster
|25
|27
|.481
|7½
|York
|22
|30
|.423
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|High Point
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|Gastonia
|23
|28
|.451
|8
|West Virginia
|20
|30
|.400
|10½
___
Long Island 19, York 1
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4
Lancaster 6, Lexington 5, 10 innings
West Virginia 3, Gastonia 0
Long Island 5, York 2
Lexington 17, Lancaster 12
Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2
Gastonia 13, West Virginia 6
Gastonia at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Lancaster at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
