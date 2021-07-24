Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:06 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 32 19 .627
Southern Maryland 26 25 .510 6
Lancaster 25 27 .481
York 22 30 .423 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 30 19 .612
High Point 26 26 .500
Gastonia 23 28 .451 8
West Virginia 20 30 .400 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 19, York 1

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4

Lancaster 6, Lexington 5, 10 innings

West Virginia 3, Gastonia 0

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 5, York 2

Lexington 17, Lancaster 12

Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2

Gastonia 13, West Virginia 6

Sunday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

