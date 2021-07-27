|At A Glance
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Southern Maryland
|27
|26
|.509
|6
|Lancaster
|26
|28
|.481
|7½
|York
|23
|31
|.426
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|High Point
|27
|26
|.509
|5
|Gastonia
|23
|29
|.442
|8½
|West Virginia
|21
|31
|.404
|10½
___
West Virginia 9, Gastonia 2
Long Island 12, York 4
High Point 8, Southern Maryland 2
Lexington 9, Lancaster 3
No games scheduled
Lancaster 12, West Virginia 6
York 10, Lexington 7
Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 6
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
