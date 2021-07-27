Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:54 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 33 20 .623
Southern Maryland 27 26 .509 6
Lancaster 26 28 .481
York 23 31 .426 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 31 20 .608
High Point 27 26 .509 5
Gastonia 23 29 .442
West Virginia 21 31 .404 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 9, Gastonia 2

Long Island 12, York 4

High Point 8, Southern Maryland 2

Lexington 9, Lancaster 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 12, West Virginia 6

York 10, Lexington 7

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 6

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

