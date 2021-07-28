On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 11:43 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 34 20 .630
Southern Maryland 27 27 .500 7
Lancaster 27 28 .491
York 23 32 .418 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 32 20 .615
High Point 28 27 .509
Gastonia 24 30 .444 9
West Virginia 21 32 .396 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 12, West Virginia 6

York 10, Lexington 7

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 6

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 2, Gastonia 1, 1st game

High Point at Gastonia, 2nd game

Lexington 5, York 2

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 2

Lancaster 5, West Virginia 4

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

York at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

