|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Southern Maryland
|27
|27
|.500
|7
|Lancaster
|27
|28
|.491
|7½
|York
|23
|32
|.418
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|32
|20
|.615
|—
|High Point
|28
|27
|.509
|5½
|Gastonia
|24
|30
|.444
|9
|West Virginia
|21
|32
|.396
|11½
Lancaster 12, West Virginia 6
York 10, Lexington 7
Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 6
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
High Point 2, Gastonia 1, 1st game
High Point at Gastonia, 2nd game
Lexington 5, York 2
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 5, West Virginia 4
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
York at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
