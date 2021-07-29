|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Southern Maryland
|27
|27
|.500
|7
|Lancaster
|28
|28
|.500
|7
|York
|24
|32
|.429
|11
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|High Point
|28
|28
|.500
|5½
|Gastonia
|25
|30
|.455
|8
|West Virginia
|21
|33
|.389
|11½
___
High Point 2, Gastonia 1, 1st game
High Point at Gastonia, 2nd game
Lexington 5, York 2
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 5, West Virginia 4
York 12, Lexington 10
Southern Maryland at Long Island, ppd.
Gastonia 2, High Point 1
Lancaster 4, West Virginia 1
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
York at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 5:05 p.m.
York at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments