Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 11:07 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 34 20 .630
Southern Maryland 27 27 .500 7
Lancaster 28 28 .500 7
York 24 32 .429 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 32 21 .604
High Point 28 28 .500
Gastonia 25 30 .455 8
West Virginia 21 33 .389 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 2, Gastonia 1, 1st game

High Point at Gastonia, 2nd game

Lexington 5, York 2

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 2

Lancaster 5, West Virginia 4

Thursday’s Games

York 12, Lexington 10

Southern Maryland at Long Island, ppd.

Gastonia 2, High Point 1

Lancaster 4, West Virginia 1

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

York at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 5:05 p.m.

York at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

