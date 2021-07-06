Trending:
The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 10:56 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 20 16 .556
Long Island 18 16 .529 1
Lancaster 18 18 .500 2
York 16 20 .444 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 22 12 .647
High Point 17 17 .500 5
Gastonia 14 20 .412 8
West Virginia 14 20 .412 8

___

Monday’s Games

Lexington 4, West Virginia 1, 1st game

Lexington 7, West Virginia 3, 2nd game

Lancaster 4, York, 2.

Southern Maryland 1, Long Island 0

High Point 12 at Gastonia 5

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 13, Lexington 9

High Point at Long Island, ppd.

Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 3

York 11, West Virginia 6

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

