|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|Long Island
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|Lancaster
|18
|18
|.500
|2
|York
|16
|20
|.444
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|High Point
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|Gastonia
|14
|20
|.412
|8
|West Virginia
|14
|20
|.412
|8
Lexington 4, West Virginia 1, 1st game
Lexington 7, West Virginia 3, 2nd game
Lancaster 4, York, 2.
Southern Maryland 1, Long Island 0
High Point 12 at Gastonia 5
Lancaster 13, Lexington 9
High Point at Long Island, ppd.
Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 3
York 11, West Virginia 6
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
