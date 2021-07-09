On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 20 17 .541
Southern Maryland 20 17 .541
Lancaster 19 19 .500
York 16 22 .421
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 23 13 .639
High Point 18 19 .499
West Virginia 16 20 .429 7
Gastonia 15 20 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 16, Lancaster 7

Long Island 2, High Point 0

Long Island 8, High Point 3

Gastonia 4, Southern Maryland 3

West Virginia 11, York 10

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 10, Lexington 8

High Point 6, Long Island 4

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, ppd.

West Virginia 6, York 5

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

