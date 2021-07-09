|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Southern Maryland
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Lancaster
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|York
|16
|22
|.421
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|High Point
|18
|19
|.499
|5½
|West Virginia
|16
|20
|.429
|7
|Gastonia
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
___
Lexington 16, Lancaster 7
Long Island 2, High Point 0
Long Island 8, High Point 3
Gastonia 4, Southern Maryland 3
West Virginia 11, York 10
Lancaster 10, Lexington 8
High Point 6, Long Island 4
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, ppd.
West Virginia 6, York 5
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
