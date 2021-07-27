ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 12:30 pm
Tuesday

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $555,995

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Steve Johnson, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

