ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $555,995

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 11-9.

Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge (1), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-6.

