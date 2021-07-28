ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

Wednesday
At Atlanta Station
Atlanta
Purse: $555,995
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 11-9.
Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge (1), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-6.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments