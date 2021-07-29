On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 1:20 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $555,995

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge (1), Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith (4), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

