ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

Thursday
At Atlanta Station
Atlanta
Purse: $555,995
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge (1), Britain, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith (4), Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.
