On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

The Associated Press
July 31, 2021 1:11 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $555,995

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Steve Johnson, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Reilly Opelka, United States, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard