ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

Saturday
At Atlanta Station
Atlanta
Purse: $555,995
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Steve Johnson, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Reilly Opelka, United States, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-4.
