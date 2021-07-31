ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

Saturday

At Atlanta Station

Atlanta

Purse: $555,995

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Steve Johnson, United States, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jack Sock, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Reilly Opelka, United States, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.