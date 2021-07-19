ATP World Tour Croatia Open Umag Results

Monday
At ITC Stella Maris
Umag, Croatia
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Filip Horansky (5), Slovakia, def. Nikola Milojevic (2), Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.
Alessandro Giannessi (4), Italy, def. Renzo Olivo (6), Argentina, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Daniel Altmaier (1), Germany, def. Matija Pecotic, Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Round of 32
Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Antonio Sancic, Croatia, and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Salvatore Caruso and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-6.
