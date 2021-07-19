On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Croatia Open Umag Results

July 19, 2021 12:49 pm
Monday

At ITC Stella Maris

Umag, Croatia

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Filip Horansky (5), Slovakia, def. Nikola Milojevic (2), Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

Alessandro Giannessi (4), Italy, def. Renzo Olivo (6), Argentina, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Daniel Altmaier (1), Germany, def. Matija Pecotic, Croatia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Nino Serdarusic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Antonio Sancic, Croatia, and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Salvatore Caruso and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-6.

