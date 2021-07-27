ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Tuesday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Federico Delbonis (5), Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.
