ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Friday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (1), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1-6, 6-1, 12-10.

