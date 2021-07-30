ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Friday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (1), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1-6, 6-1, 12-10.
