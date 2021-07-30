On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 9:17 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (1), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 1-6, 6-1, 12-10.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171