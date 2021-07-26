ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Monday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, def. Jaume Munar (9), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Stefano Travaglia and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

