On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 6:16 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, def. Jaume Munar (9), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Stefano Travaglia and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon