ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 12:18 pm
Tuesday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $466,870

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Sebastian Ofner, Austria, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

Tennys Sandgren (5), United States, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Ben Mclachlan (1), Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, def. Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

