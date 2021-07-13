ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Tuesday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $466,870
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Sebastian Ofner, Austria, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.
Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.
Tennys Sandgren (5), United States, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Ben Mclachlan (1), Japan, 7-5, 6-3.
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, def. Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
