ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Friday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $466,870

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Friday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, def. Dennis Novikov, United States, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, walkover.

Jack Sock and William Blumberg, United States, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and John-Patrick Smith (3), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

