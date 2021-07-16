ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Friday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $466,870
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Friday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Santiago Gonzalez (2), Mexico, def. Dennis Novikov, United States, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, walkover.
Jack Sock and William Blumberg, United States, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and John-Patrick Smith (3), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.
