ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Sunday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $466,870

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Jack Sock and William Blumberg, United States, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.