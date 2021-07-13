ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Tuesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,030,900
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 6-0, 6-4.
Carlos Taberner, Spain, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
