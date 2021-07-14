ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Wednesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,030,900
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Nikoloz Basilashvili (3), Georgia, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, walkover.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments