ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 8:10 am
Wednesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,030,900

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Nikoloz Basilashvili (3), Georgia, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

