ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Thursday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,030,900

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-4.

