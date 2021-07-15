ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Thursday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,030,900
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments