ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Friday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,030,900

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (3), Georgia, 6-2, 6-2.

Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.