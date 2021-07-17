ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Saturday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,030,900
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Filip Krajinovic (6), Serbia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (1), Germany, def. Jamie Cerretani, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 6-3, 6-4.
