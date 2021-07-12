ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Monday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,030,900
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-3.
