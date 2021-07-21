ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

Wednesday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: €419,470
Surface: Red clay
GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 0-0, ret.
