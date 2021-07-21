On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 6:46 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 0-0, ret.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center