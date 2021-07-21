ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

Wednesday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €419,470

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 0-0, ret.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.