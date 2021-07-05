Trending:
Sports News

Austin FC hosts Los Angeles FC in non-conference play

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 3:05 am
Los Angeles FC (4-4-3) vs. Austin FC (3-5-4)

Austin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +197, Los Angeles FC +125, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC and Los Angeles FC meet in a cross-conference contest.

Austin FC takes the field for the thirteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 12-10 through its first 12 games of MLS play.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall and 1-6-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Diego Palacios, Brian Rodriguez (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

