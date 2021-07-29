On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Austin signs midfielder Driussi as 3rd designated player

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 11:44 am
1 min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — First-year MLS team Austin FC has signed Argentinian midfielder Sebastián Driussi as its third designated player, the club announced Thursday.

Driussi, 25, has been with Zenit St. Petersburg since 2017 and exercised a buyout clause in his contract shortly after the club won the Russian Super Cup on July 17. He becomes Austin’s third designated player, joining Cecilio Dominguez and fellow Argentine Tomas Pochettino.

Financial terms were not disclosed but Austin said Driussi is under a multi-year contract. He will join Austin immediately, but will not be available to play Saturday against Colorado because of league COVID-19 protocols for players entering the country.

Driussi will be expected to provide punch in an Austin attack that has struggled to score in its first season.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

“It’s clear we need attacking punch,” said Austin Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “He’s a threat, individually, collectively with his teammates. He likes the responsibility of carrying the team’s attack.”

Driussi debuted as a 17-year-old in 2013 with Argentina’s River Plate and scored 31 goals in four seasons. At Zenit, he scored 25 goals in 119 appearances and helped Zenit win three consecutive domestic league titles from 2019-2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality