Australia 35, ROC 7

ROC 35 (Maddison Levi, Faith Nathan, Sariah Paki, Emma Tonegato tries; Sharni Williams conversion, Tia Hinds conversion), Australia 7 (Elena Zdrokova try; Kristina Seredina conversion) HT: 14-7

