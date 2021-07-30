On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Australia 4, Britain 3OT

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 7:39 am
< a min read
      

Britain 3, Australia 4, OT

Australia 1 1 2 4
Britain 0 2 1 3

First Half_1, Australia, Kennedy, (Catley), 35th minute.

Second Half_2, Britain, White, (Hemp), 57th; 3, Britain, White, 66th; 4, Australia, Kerr, 89th.

First Overtime_5, Australia, Fowler, 103rd.

Second Overtime_6, Australia, Kerr, (Yallop), 106th; 7, Britain, White, (Kirby), 115th.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Yellow Cards_Kerr, Australia, 26th; Bronze, Britain, 45th; Simon, Australia, 71st; Stanway, Britain, 120th+1.

Referee_Salima Mukansanga.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171