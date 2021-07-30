Australia 4, Britain 3OT

Britain 3, Australia 4, OT
|Australia
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Britain
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Australia, Kennedy, (Catley), 35th minute.
Second Half_2, Britain, White, (Hemp), 57th; 3, Britain, White, 66th; 4, Australia, Kerr, 89th.
First Overtime_5, Australia, Fowler, 103rd.
Second Overtime_6, Australia, Kerr, (Yallop), 106th; 7, Britain, White, (Kirby), 115th.
Yellow Cards_Kerr, Australia, 26th; Bronze, Britain, 45th; Simon, Australia, 71st; Stanway, Britain, 120th+1.
Referee_Salima Mukansanga.
