AUTO RACING: Hamilton closing gap on Verstappen in F1 race

All Times EDT
FORMULA ONE
Hungarian Grand Prix
Site: Mogyorod, Hungary.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Track: Hungaroring
Race distance: 70 laps, 190.5 miles.
Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting on the pole.
Last race: Hamilton, a seven-time series champion, ended a three-race winning streak for points leader Max Verstappen with his eighth career victory in the British Grand Prix.
Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory pulled him within eight of the points lead. Hamilton (4 wins) and Verstappen (5 wins) have won nine of the 10 races run so far this season. … There are 13 remaining on the schedule, which continues through mid-December. … Hamilton won three of the first four races on the schedule. Verstappen won four of the next five.
Next race: Aug. 29, Stavelot, Belgium.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Aric Almirola jumped from 27th in the point standings to a berth in the playoffs, outrunning Christopher Bell at New Hampshire for his third career victory.
Next race: Aug. 8, Watkins Glen, New York.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Christopher Bell won the first two stages and led 151 of 200 laps in his first start in the series since 2019 to win at New Hampshire.
Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Austin Hill earned his first victory of the season after four overtime restarts in the series’ debut on the half-mile dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa.
Next race: Aug. 7, Watkins Glen, New York.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Josef Newgarden led 73 laps at Mid-Ohio and won for the first time this year.
Next race: Aug. 8, Nashville, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car at Sonoma, California.
Next event: Aug. 1, Pomona, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: July 30. Ransomville, New York, and July 31, Weedsport, New York.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
___
Online: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing
