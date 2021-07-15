On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baby Giraffe Stanley named after Tampa Bay Lightning Cup win

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 3:36 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming a new baby giraffe, named Stanley in honor of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second consecutive NHL championship.

The park announced on Twitter this week that Stanley was born July 7, the same day the Lightning won their final game against the Montreal Canadiens. The trophy for winning the hockey championship series is called the Stanley Cup.

Park officials said Stanley and first-time mother Angel are doing well, and they will be returned to the herd when Stanley gets a little older.

The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea