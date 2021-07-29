Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bahrain 32, Japan 30

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      

Bahrain 32, Japan 30

Bahrain 16 16 32
Japan 17 13 30

Bahrain_M. Ahmed 7, H. Alsayyad 7, A. Ali 5, M. Ali 5, A. Fadhul 4, A. Eid 2, H. Ali 1, M. Habib 1.

Japan_H. Motoki 7, T. Yoshino 6, A. Baig 4, R. Doi 4, K. Mizumachi 4, S. Tokuda 2, J. Watanabe 2, Y. Agarie 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Oscar Raluy Lopez, Spain. Angel Sabroso Ramirez, Spain. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Josip Posavec, Croatia. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171