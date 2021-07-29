Bahrain 32, Japan 30
|Bahrain
|16
|16
|—
|32
|Japan
|17
|13
|—
|30
Bahrain_M. Ahmed 7, H. Alsayyad 7, A. Ali 5, M. Ali 5, A. Fadhul 4, A. Eid 2, H. Ali 1, M. Habib 1.
Japan_H. Motoki 7, T. Yoshino 6, A. Baig 4, R. Doi 4, K. Mizumachi 4, S. Tokuda 2, J. Watanabe 2, Y. Agarie 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Oscar Raluy Lopez, Spain. Angel Sabroso Ramirez, Spain. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Josip Posavec, Croatia. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.
