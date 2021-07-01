Baltimore 5, Houston 2

Baltimore Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 31 2 5 2 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 Mountcastle dh 5 1 1 2 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 1 Hays lf-rf 1 1 1 1 García 3b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 3 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Severino c 2 0 0 1 Castro c 2 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 4 0 1 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0

Baltimore 400 000 010 — 5 Houston 000 200 000 — 2

DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 0. LOB_Baltimore 8, Houston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (13). HR_Hays (8). SB_Mullins (15). SF_Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore M.Harvey 4 1-3 4 2 2 2 3 Scott W,3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Fry H,8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Sulser S,3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Garcia L,6-5 4 3 4 4 3 5 Bielak 1 1 0 0 0 0 Javier 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 Hartman 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2

WP_Bielak.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:34. A_28,124 (41,168).

