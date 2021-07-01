On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Baltimore 5, Houston 2

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:03 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 31 2 5 2
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
Mancini 1b 4 1 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1
Mountcastle dh 5 1 1 2 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 1
Hays lf-rf 1 1 1 1 García 3b 3 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 3 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Severino c 2 0 0 1 Castro c 2 0 0 0
Leyba 2b 4 0 1 0
Urías ss 4 0 0 0
Baltimore 400 000 010 5
Houston 000 200 000 2

DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 0. LOB_Baltimore 8, Houston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (13). HR_Hays (8). SB_Mullins (15). SF_Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
M.Harvey 4 1-3 4 2 2 2 3
Scott W,3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Fry H,8 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Sulser S,3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Garcia L,6-5 4 3 4 4 3 5
Bielak 1 1 0 0 0 0
Javier 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Hartman 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2

WP_Bielak.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:34. A_28,124 (41,168).

