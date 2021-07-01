Baltimore 5, Houston 2

|Baltimore
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hays lf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|García 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leyba 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|400
|000
|010
|—
|5
|Houston
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
DP_Baltimore 1, Houston 0. LOB_Baltimore 8, Houston 5. 2B_Mountcastle (13). HR_Hays (8). SB_Mullins (15). SF_Severino (1).
|Baltimore
|M.Harvey
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Scott W,3-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Fry H,8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sulser S,3-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Garcia L,6-5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Bielak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javier
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Hartman
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Bielak.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:34. A_28,124 (41,168).
Comments