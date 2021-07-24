Baltimore 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|0
|8
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.318
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Zimmerman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Harrison 3b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Parra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Kieboom ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|b-Robles ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|2
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Washington
|000
|000
|120_3
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|103
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-hit by pitch for Parra in the 8th. b-struck out for Stevenson in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (17), Harrison (19), Mullins (28), Hays (15), Mountcastle (16). HR_Soto (17), off Plutko; Mancini (17), off Lester; Mountcastle (16), off Lester. RBIs_Soto (55), Turner 2 (49), Mancini (58), Mountcastle (55), Hays (35), Severino (22), Franco (43). SF_Franco.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Bell, Soto); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, McKenna, Severino). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Soto, McKenna. GIDP_Hays.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Escobar, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, L, 3-5
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|70
|5.02
|Voth
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|4.25
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.18
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.37
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, W, 5-10
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|83
|6.65
|Plutko
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.96
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.12
|Tate, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.10
Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-1, Scott 1-1. HBP_Scott 2 (Kieboom,Barrera).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Joe West.
T_2:41. A_30,898 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments