Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 0 8 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Turner ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .318 Soto rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .298 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Zimmerman dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Harrison 3b-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 Parra lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Kieboom ph-3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Barrera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .225 b-Robles ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 8 5 2 6 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .315 Hays rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .249 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .263 Mountcastle dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .252 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .276 Severino c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .228 Franco 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .217 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .193

Washington 000 000 120_3 5 0 Baltimore 100 103 00x_5 8 0

a-hit by pitch for Parra in the 8th. b-struck out for Stevenson in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (17), Harrison (19), Mullins (28), Hays (15), Mountcastle (16). HR_Soto (17), off Plutko; Mancini (17), off Lester; Mountcastle (16), off Lester. RBIs_Soto (55), Turner 2 (49), Mancini (58), Mountcastle (55), Hays (35), Severino (22), Franco (43). SF_Franco.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Bell, Soto); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, McKenna, Severino). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Soto, McKenna. GIDP_Hays.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Escobar, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, L, 3-5 5 3 3 3 1 2 70 5.02 Voth 1 3 2 2 1 2 27 4.25 Clay 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.18 Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.37

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, W, 5-10 6 1 0 0 0 4 83 6.65 Plutko 1 2 2 2 0 0 14 4.96 Scott 1 1 1 1 0 2 20 3.12 Tate, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.10

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-1, Scott 1-1. HBP_Scott 2 (Kieboom,Barrera).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_30,898 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.